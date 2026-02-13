New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the new buildings housing the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the central secretariat mark are an important milestone in India’s journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) and they reflect the government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance and national progress.

Inaugurating the new PMO, named Seva Teerth, and two buildings of the central secretariat, called Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2, Modi also said that the towers have been built to fulfil the aspirations of the people of India.

“Seva Teerth, and Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 mark an important milestone in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat. These reflect our commitment to citizen-centric governance and national progress,” he said at an event attended by central ministers, senior bureaucrats and other officials of the central government.

The prime minister said the historic structures such as the South Block and North Block, which till now house important ministries like defence, home and finance besides the PMO, were built to embody the ideals of the British Empire but the Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan have been constructed to realise the aspirations of the people of the nation.

“The decisions made here will serve as the foundation for advancing the ambitions of 140 crore citizens, rather than reflecting the will of a monarch. With this spirit, I dedicate Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan to the people of the country,” he said.

Modi said that after Independence, many important decisions shaping the nation’s future were made and key policies were developed within buildings such as the South Block and North Block. However, it is important to remember that these structures were originally built as symbols of the British, he said.

He said India’s capital moved from Kolkata to buildings on Raisina Hill that were built according to the wishes of the British royalty.

As the nation moves towards a Viksit Bharat, it is vital that India sheds every trace of colonial mindset, he said.

The prime minister said that on the journey towards a developed India, it is absolutely essential that India moves forward, liberated from the mentality of slavery.

“It is unfortunate that even after Independence, symbols of slavery have continued to be carried here,” he said.

Modi said today, everyone is witnessing the creation of a new history and this day, February 13, is becoming a witness to a new beginning in India’s journey of development.

“The scriptures have accorded great importance to Vijaya Ekadashi. On this day, any resolve with which one moves forward is sure to bring victory. Today, we are all entering the Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhawan with the resolve to build a developed India. The divine blessing to be victorious in our goal is with us,” he said.

PM Modi reiterated that the Race Course Road, where the prime minister’s residence is located, was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg and this was not only a change of name but it was also an effort to transform the mindset of power into a spirit of service.

“The initiative to rename is not merely a change of words; behind all these efforts lies the same ideological thread – the independent identity of independent India. A mark free from the shackles of slavery,” he said.

On the occasion, the prime minister also released a commemorative postage stamp and a coin on which the new building, Seva Teerth, is inscribed.

PTI