Khordha: Sadar police in Khordha booked seven people Monday for flouting norms under Section 144 imposed in the district amid coronavirus outbreak.

Khordha police said that the men had been arrested on charges of selling liquor illegally and defying prohibitory orders.

The arrested men have been identified as Bikash Sahoo, Rashmi Ranjan Magraj, Pratap Bhujbal, Kalu Jaisingh, Purna Chandra Behera, Baidyanath Pradhan and Yudhistir Mangraj.

Khordha sub-collector Shantanu Kumar Mohanty found the men violating orders during patrolling following which they were arrested.

