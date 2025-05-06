Bhadrak: At least seven people, including four women and a boy, were injured Tuesday after a fire broke out at a cracker manufacturing unit in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, police said.

The incident happened at Haladiha bypass on Chandbali Road under the jurisdiction of the Bhadrak Rural police station.

Four women and the boy are among the seriously injured, the officer said.

Police identified the injured as Ranjita Jena (24) of Kajimahal under the jurisdiction of Bhadrak Town police station, Sultana Bibi (45), Rato Bibi (40), Arzifa Khatoon (20), and SK Musaraf (12). They are residents of Haldiha Bypass within the limits of the Puruna Bazar police station.

The five seriously injured people were initially under treatment at the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, a police officer said.

They were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated, the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Bhadrak district, Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Bal, said.

Two others who were also injured in the fire were treated and discharged from the hospital, the CDMO said.

Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion at the firecracker manufacturing unit, which reduced it to rubble.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the structure within minutes, they said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene upon receiving information and managed to bring the blaze under control.

Locals also played a key role in transporting the injured to the hospital, the police officer said.

The police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire accident, the Inspector-in-Charge of Bhadrak Rural police station, Dayanidhi Das, said.

