Khurda: In a tragic incident, at least seven persons of a family including two children suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in their house at Gadamatrani village under Begunia tehsil in Khurda district Saturday night.

Leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder is being blamed for the mishap.

According to a source, it was the neighbours that spotted a thick smoke billowing from the house. They immediately came to the rescue of the family members. Though they were rescued by then seven members of the family, including two children had suffered burn injuries.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to Khurda district headquarters hospital (DHH). But they had to be shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar as their condition deteriorated.

Back in the village, fire personnel from Begunia fire station reached the village after being informed and tamed the fire. They are learnt to have conducted an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap.

PNN