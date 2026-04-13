Paikmal: Seven pilgrims who lost their way in the forested hills of Gandhamardan near Nrusinghanath in Bargarh district were rescued Saturday, officials said.

The rescued pilgrims were identified as Gourang Nayak, Bhagyadhar Nayak, Shanti Nayak, Jashoda Nayak, Rajendra Nayak, Dharmendra Nayak and Mohan Nayak; all members of a family from Gadabandh village under Narla police limits in Kalahandi district.

The group had visited Nrusinghanath Temple to immerse the bones of a departed member of the family.

After completing the rituals, they set out towards Harishankar temple, trekking across the Gandhamardan hills.

However, midway near Bhimamandua, they strayed off the trail and wandered deep into the forest, unable to find their way back.

The group later managed to contact forest officials and informed them of their situation.

Acting on the alert, forester Ramesh Pradhan, along with forest officials and a fire services team led by officer-in-charge Bharat Kumar Singh, launched a rescue operation.

After trekking to the location, the team found the stranded pilgrims, provided them with food and water, and began evacuation.

One elderly member, Gouranga Nayak, had fallen unconscious and had to be carried for some distance by rescuers.

The group was brought down to Kapiladhara waterfall on foot and later transported by vehicle to Nrusinghanath.