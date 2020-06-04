Khurda: The Narcotics Control Bureau team Thursday seized an onion truck carrying seven quintal of cannabis on NH-57 in Khurda district.

The market price of the contraband is said to be Rs 40 lakh.

Narcotics Control Bureau – Bhubaneswar superintendent Surajeet Sen said that the contraband was being transported from Andhra Pradesh to different parts of Odisha.

Acting on a tip-off about the illegal transportation of cannabis, an eight-member team headed by Sen intercepted the truck on NH- 57. The sleuths discovered the huge quantity of cannabis stashed in onion sacks after a thorough check.

Apart from the contraband, the raiding officials have also seized the vehicle bearing registration number AP37Y4677 in which the cannabis was being transported.