Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar Wednesday forecasted thunderstorm with lightning activities in several district of Odisha.

In its mid-day bulletin, The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasted thunderstorm along with lightning at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and Kandhamal districts.

“A trough runs from South Interior Karnataka to south Chhattisgarh at 0.9 kilometres above the Mean sea level. The trough runs from cyclonic circulation over north Konkan and its neighbourhood to Jharkhand has become less marked,” the bulletin mentioned.

Light to moderate rainfall has occurred at most places over interior districts, at many places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Bolangir and Nabarangpur of South Interior Odisha.

As per media report hailstorm has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Subarnapur, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Bolangir of South Interior Odisha.

Major amount of rainfall recorded are (in cms): Kalinga of Kandhamal (15), G Udayagiri of Kandhamal (7), Salebhatta of Bolangir (7), Jharigaon of Nabarangpur (7), Tikabali of Kandhamal (6), Komna of Nuapara (6), Raikia of Kandhamal (6) and Khariar of Nuapara (5).

Also read: Hunting activities go on unabated in Dhenkanal reserve forests

It also included Bolangir town of Bolangir (5), Jharsuguda town of Jharsuguda (5), Agalpur of Bolangir (5), Belpada of Bolangir (5), Nuapara town of Nuapara (5), Chandahandi of Nabarangpur (4), Hemagiri of Sundargarh (4), Umarkote of Nabarangpur (4), Patnagarh of Bolangir (4), Deogaon of Jharsuguda (4), Kirimira of Jharsuguda (4), Dunguripalli of Subarnapur (4), Boden of Nuapara (4), Tarabha of Subarnapur (4), Jujumura of Sambalpur (4), Kolabira of Jharsuguda (4), Binika of Subarnapur (4) and Ullunda of Subarnapur (4).

The Minimum (night) temperatures have recorded appreciable rise at one or two places over South Odisha, appreciable fall at one or two places over Interior Odisha and no major change at elsewhere.

“They were markedly above normal at one or two places over North Interior Odisha, appreciably above normal at many places over South Interior Odisha, a few places over North Interior Odisha, above normal at many places over North Coastal Odisha, at a few places over North Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha,” it quoted.

The highest maximum (day) temperature of 29.5oC was recorded at Phulbani and Paradip and the lowest minimum temperature of 13.80C was recorded at Titilagarh in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecasts and warnings for the next three days:

Wednesday (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 13.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Dhenkanal and at many places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Thursday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 14.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Kalahandi and Rayagada.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning and hail very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Cuttack and Ganjam.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Ganjam.

Friday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 14.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 15.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

PNN