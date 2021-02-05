Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Friday arrested a man accused of running a sex racket at a Divyang training centre in Bhubaneswar and sexually harassing the inmates.

The arrested person has been identified as Suresh Behera, the secretary of the training centre. With his arrest, the number of arrests in the sex racket case has gone up to two. The police had earlier arrested another person who worked as a trainer at the centre.

The incident of alleged sexual abuse of the inmates and functioning of a sex racket in the disability centre came to the fore after a video by a former woman employee of the centre went viral in the social media. She had also lodged a report at Airfield police station alleging operation of sex racket and sexual harassment of inmates at the centre November 23 last year, alleging that several government officials used to visit the centre.

The woman also named a senior functionary of the centre and accused him of running a sex racket and even engaging inmates in the immoral activities by offering them money.

The State Commission for Persons with Disabilities took Suo Motu cognizance of the allegations in January and launched an investigation into the same. Commission Chairperson Sulochana Das visited the centre January 25 for an inquiry. She had met the inmates and office-bearers. At the same time, Commissionerate Police had also formed a special team to probe the matter.

