Balasore: Local police Saturday arrested two persons from Jaleswar area of Balasore district who were reportedly missing from a hotel where the cops had busted a sex racket Friday.

According to the cops, while one of the arrested men is the owner of the hotel, the other one worked there as a manager. A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant sections of IPC.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops had conducted a raid on the hotel in Balasore district Friday. The tip-off suggested rampant flesh trade in several areas of the district.

Apart from this hotel, raids were carried out at several other locations as well.

During the raids, it was ascertained that several sex rackets involving pimps and girls from West Bengal were operating in hotels and guest houses at Talsari, Bhogarai, Sahabajipur, Udaipur areas, police said.

