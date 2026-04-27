Bhawanipatna: A man and his nephew were killed in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a pick-up van in Odisha’s Kalahandi district Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Budipadar Chhak within Junagarh block when a pick-up van hit a motorcycle, resulting in the death of two persons, identified as Mukesh Nag (18) of Chikli village and Mahendra Nayak (13) of Matigaon, they said.

Police said the driver fled the scene after the crash.

Eyewitnesses said the speeding pick-up van hit the motorcycle with force, throwing the riders onto the road. Locals rushed to the spot, but both were found dead.