Baripada: At least four people were killed and several others injured in a series of road accidents in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Monday.

In one of the incidents, an SUV hit a motorcycle near Bamanasala under Karanjia police limits, killing a married couple on the spot. The couple was returning home after visiting hospital when the accident took place. Two women travelling in an SUV from Jamshedpur to the Tarini temple were critically injured.

In a separate incident near Kadadiha, a college lecturer was seriously injured after his motorcycle was hit by another bike. He was admitted to Karanjia hospital.

In another accident in the same area, a passenger bus collided head-on with a car, killing two people and leaving one critically injured.