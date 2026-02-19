Bolangir: A sex racket was busted near the railway gate in the Sudpada Gas Godown Lane area of Bolangir town Wednesday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Town Police Station conducted a surprise raid at a two-storey house and detained two young women, three customers, a middleman and the house owner. The detainees are being questioned.

Among the two young women, one is from West Bengal and the other from Angul district of Odisha. The three customers are reportedly from Bolangir, Loisingha and Puintala areas.

According to reports, a person from another state had been residing in the house along with his family. Frequent visits by several young women, men and middle-aged persons had raised suspicion among locals about illegal activities being carried out there. As the movement of people increased, residents informed the police about the alleged sex racket.

During the raid, police reportedly found the two women along with three youths and a middle-aged man in objectionable circumstances. Following the operation, several residents gathered outside the house and staged a protest, demanding that the premises be sealed and strict action be taken against those involved.

The detained individuals were taken to the Town Police Station for further questioning. The house owner is suspected of running the racket and is being interrogated. Police said women were allegedly brought from outside the state and from different districts to operate the racket.

Town Police Station officer Abani Kumar Sahu said further investigation is underway.