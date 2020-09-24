Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur town police busted a sex racket operating from a hotel and rescued a woman near Yogadhari Chowk (New Bust stand) Wednesday night. The cops managed to rescue the woman but four youths managed to flee from the spot, sources said.

Sources informed that local people had been suspecting that flesh trade was running in a hotel in this town. They confirmed the development Wednesday night and accordingly informed the police.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team raided the hotel. They rescued the woman and even though the youths allegedly involved in the flesh trade fled, police seized the car in which they came and detained the driver.

Investigations have revealed that the woman is a resident of Bhubaneswar. Police have launched a hunt to nab the four who escaped from the hotel. They are also trying to ascertain the others who are involved in running the sex racket.

