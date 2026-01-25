Rayagada/Tikiri: Police arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old man who was allegedly murdered over suspicion of practising sorcery in Rayagada district.

Five of the accused were arrested from Doraguda area, while another was apprehended from Puri, police said Saturday. The incident occurred in Doraguda village in Kashipur block.

The victim, identified as Gopala Dora, was allegedly murdered by villagers who suspected him of practising sorcery and causing harm to their families, police said. Rayagada Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gaurahari Sahu said the case was cracked within three days of the recovery of the body.

The arrested persons have been identified as Iswar Dora, Eno Dora, Ramarao Dora, Nachi Dora, Raju Dora and Mohanrao Dora. Iswar Dora, also known as Isha, was arrested from Puri, while the remaining five were detained from Doraguda area. According to police, the victim’s daughter, Gangama Dora, lodged a missing person complaint January 21, stating that her father had been living in a hut about 300 metres from the village to tend cattle and had not returned home for the past 25 days.

Villagers spotted his body Thursday in a nearby river, with his hands and legs tied and a stone fastened to his waist. Following the complaint, Doraguda IIC Kiranbala Samal registered a case (08/26) and initiated an investigation, which revealed that the death was a murder involving six accused.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to killing Gopala over suspicions that he was practising sorcery and harming their families. Police recovered a piece of eucalyptus wood, plastic bags and ropes allegedly used in the crime. After post-mortem examination, all the accused were produced before court.

The incident has once again highlighted the prevalence of superstition and lack of awareness in remote tribal pockets of the state. Despite the presence of major industrial units such as Utkal Alumina International Limited in the Doraguda area and claims of extensive CSR activities, local intellectuals have raised questions about the effectiveness of education, health and awareness programmes at the grassroots level