New Delhi: The central government has reconstituted the Group of Ministers (GoM) on sexual harassment at workplace, with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ as new members.

The decision was taken July 18 by the government, a statement issued Wednesday read. “The government has reconstituted the Group of Ministers on Sexual Harassment at Workplace with members — Amit Shah, Home Affairs Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister, ‘Nishank’, Human Resource Development Minister, and Smriti Irani, Women and Child Development Minister,” it said.

The GoM will continue to be given administrative support by the Home Ministry, it added. In 2018, the government constituted a GoM to examine the existing legal and institutional frameworks for dealing with matters of sexual harassment of women at the workplace.

The GoM was chaired by then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, with members being Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Maneka Sanjay Gandhi. It was set up to recommend action required for effective implementation of the existing provisions as well as for strengthening the existing legal and institutional frameworks for addressing issues related to sexual harassment at the workplace.