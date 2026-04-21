Chhatrapur/Ganjam: The bad shape of the Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Chhatrapur has sparked concern among sports enthusiasts and local residents ahead of the state-level kickboxing championship to be held from May 6 to 9.

The stadium, built to usher in a new chapter in the district’s sports landscape, has fallen into disrepair due to poor maintenance. The modern facility, inaugurated February 23, 2024, by former CM Naveen Patnaik, is already showing signs of deterioration within a short span.

The stadium, once a dream project for local youths, now has developed cracked walls with plaster peeling out of its surface. Badminton courts have sunk, making regular practice diffi cult for players. Gym equipment have rusted and become unusable. Faulty lighting has disrupted evening training sessions, while the condition of toilets remains deplorable.

The state-level kickboxing championship is being organised by the Amateur Ganjam District Kickboxing Association. More than 600 players from various districts are expected to participate in the event. Organisers and sports enthusiasts say the dilapidated condition of the venue could affect the event.

Local players allege that despite repeated complaints to district sports authorities, no remedial steps have been taken. The stadium has produced several talented players who have brought laurels to the district at state and national levels.

Currently, many school students visit the facility daily to train in kickboxing under Coach Pramod Apte. Despite being used for various block-level sports programmes, lack of sustained maintenance has put the infrastructure at risk. Residents warn that without immediate repair and upkeep by the government and concerned departments, the future of sports in Ganjam remains bleak. There is growing public demand for urgent action to address the issues before the upcoming state-level competition.