Manchester: Shafali Verma bludgeoned the Bangladesh attack with a 34-ball 53 to set up a five-wicket win for India in the Women’s T20 World Cup Thursday, notwithstanding another poor fielding effort from her team.

India’s abysmal fielding in tournament thus far hit a new low as Bangladesh managed to post 136 for eight at Old Trafford.

India, who lost to South Africa largely due to their poor fielding, dropped as many as four catches in the powerplay.

The target was very gettable and Shafali provided a flying start to ensure that India got home in 16.5 overs. There was bit of lull in the middle overs before Jemimah Rodrigues (26 off 15 balls) took India close to the finishing line.

Having lost to South Africa, India will need to beat Australia June 28 in their bid to make the semifinals.

Smriti Mandhana fell cheaply but Shafali single-handedly fired India to 63 for one in the powerplay. She punished the spinners and pacers with equal disdain, unleashing the inside-out shot on multiple occasions.

She brought her second World Cup fifty off 29 balls in the eighth over, taking India on the cusp of a big win.

The explosive opener was stumped in a rather unusual fashion as she went for a non-existent single after under edging a ball from Nahida Akter in the ninth over, not realising the wicketkeeper had collected the ball and dislodged the stumps.

Earlier, all the four dropped catches were rather straightforward but the fielders made a mess of them. Among the guilty were Nandni Sharma, Yastika Bhatia and Radha Yadav, who had grassed two chances in the loss to South Africa in the previous game.

The biggest beneficiary of India’s indiscretion was Juairiya Ferdous, who was dropped thrice by the fifth over. Ferdous did hit some fine boundaries but failed to make the most of the luck that came her way.

After being warned twice for running on the pitch, Nandni, who had dropped Ferdous and Sobhana Mostary off successive balls, took a sharp return catch to get rid of Ferdous. The opener scored 33 off 31 balls.

India have been found wanting in all departments in the tournament thus far. The management has been guilty of making too many changes in the pace department, leaving out the likes of Kranti Gaud.

On Thursday, Renuka Thakur got her first game of the competition and she struck in her very first over. Opener Dilara Akter (4) went for the pull but could not clear Shree Charani at deep square leg.

Charani bowled a brilliant 20th over, picking up two wickets and giving away only three runs.

Unlike her fielding, Radha (3/28) had a better outing with the ball as she removed opposition captain Nigar Sultana (32 off 27 balls) and Mostary (22 off 26 balls) in quick succession.

Considering the unusual heat in the UK, spinners have been getting more assistance. India too predominantly stuck to spin in Bangladesh’s innings.

Besides the dropped catches, India bowled seven wides and three no-balls.