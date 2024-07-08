Lahore: Former Pakistan foreign minister and a close aide of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was Monday transferred from the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail and is set to be produced before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the May 9 riots cases, a media report said Monday.

Multiple cases related to the May 9 violence are lodged against Qureshi, a senior leader of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Lahore.

Qureshi, 68, was Monday morning transferred amid tight security to Lahore where he would be produced before the anti-terrorism court established in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Geo News quoted the prison sources as saying.

Barrister Taimur Malik confirmed the judges of ATC Lahore will hear the May 9 cases in Kot Lakhpat Jail and the PTI leader will appear in the court Monday.

Qureshi is in prison since PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and the former foreign minister were sentenced by a Pakistani court to 10 years in jail for violating the nation’s Official Secrets Act by making a diplomatic cable public when Khan was in power.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) June 3 acquitted Khan and Qureshi in the Cipher case, suspending their 10-year sentence but the two remain in jail as they are implicated in eight more cases in connection with the May 9 violence across Pakistan.

The May 9 riots were triggered across the country after 71-year-old Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the 190 million pound corruption case.

Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations, including the Jinnah House and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, last year May 9 — the “Black Day”.

Qureshi, PTI Vice Chairman was moved to Lahore after a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) completed its inquiry into several terrorism-related cases at Adiala Jail.

Following the hearing, the court will decide if the former minister remains in Lahore or returns to Adiala Jail.

On July 4, an Islamabad-based district and sessions court acquitted Imran, Qureshi and several other leaders in a case registered at the Aabpara police station.]

On June 27, the hearing of May 9 cases against 500 accused, including cricketer-turned-politician Khan and Qureshi, was adjourned until July 15 without any proceedings.

The Rawalpindi court expressed displeasure over the absence of the PTI chief Khan and his deputy, Qureshi, who are in jail and did not appear despite being summoned.