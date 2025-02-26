Mumbai: Like Hindi film superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his luxurious bungalow, Mannat, is also widely popular. Fans often gather outside King Khan’s residence to click pictures. However, this will not be possible for some time as Shah Rukh Khan and his family are temporarily moving out of Mannat and relocating elsewhere.

Shah Rukh Khan, along with Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam, will shift to Pali Hill in Bandra before May this year. The reason for the move is renovation work at Mannat.

The actor has rented a four-storey apartment owned by film producer Jackky Bhagnani. The rent for this apartment is reportedly Rs 24 lakh per month. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, has signed a leave and license agreement with Jackky Bhagnani and his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh.

In November last year, Gauri Khan sought permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority to expand Mannat. The proposal aimed to add two floors to the six-storey annexe behind the bungalow, increasing the built-up area by 616.02 square meters. According to Hindustan Times, the total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 25 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan bought Mannat in 2001. Before being renamed, the property was originally known as Villa Vienna.