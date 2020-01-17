New Delhi: Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar and many other stars of the Hindi film industry including Shah Rukh Khan attended a special blue carpet event Thursday night, which was hosted by Amazon Prime Video in Mumbai.

The event was organised to welcome Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is currently on a visit to India. Vidya Balan and Farhan Akhtar were accompanied by their respective partners Siddharth Roy Kapur and Shibani Dandekar, respectively. Ali Fazal, who starred in Amazon Prime’s web-series Mirzapur, was accompanied by his girlfriend Richa Chadha, who has also been a part of Amazon’s Inside Edge and One Mic Stand.

But no doubt, it was Shah Rukh Khan who took the cake by making Jeff Bezos say a line from his film Don. The line ‘Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai’ was slightly modified to ‘Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi impossible hai’. The video of this was recorded by Riteish Deshmukh who also attended the jamboree with wife Genelia D’Souza. The moment he posted the video on his Twitter account it went viral, leaving Shah Rukh’s fans in a tizzy.

It has been for quite some time now that a Shah Rukh-starrer has hit the screens. His fans have been impatiently waiting for a new release, but SRK has kept mum on the subject. The crux of the matter however, is that fans want more and more of him.

Shah Rukh shared a picture with Jeff Bezos and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Twitter. “Fun and learning evening with the zordaar Zoya Akhtar and the zabardast Jeff Bezos. Thanks everyone at Prime Video India for arranging this,” read an excerpt from SRK’s tweet.

Others who attended the party included Rajkummar Rao with Patralekha, Manoj Bajpayee and R Madhavan, filmmaker Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur. There was also Bhumi Pednekar looking dazzling in a sari.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman posted a picture with Jeff Bezos from the blue carpet and he wrote: “With Mr Amazon himself’.

Overall it was a bash to remember.

