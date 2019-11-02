Mumbai: The long wait will finally come to an end Saturday when millions of die-hard fans will get to see their superstar striking his iconic pose apart from waving and blowing kisses outside ‘Mannat’.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan is rightly called the king of hearts. He has millions of diehard fans across the globe, who gather around ‘Mannat’, just to get a glimpse of the superstar. Well, the actor’s birthday is a special day for the fans.

Millions of fans come from around the world to wish the star outside Mannat. His different is no different. Keeping up with the tradition, Shah Rukh Khan will climb up the pedestal of his Mannat bungalow, to greet his fans, waiting patiently outside his residence.

The venue has been decorated beautifully in SRK theme with multiple cut-outs and selfie points for fans. SRK Universe has also made special t-shirts, wristbands and other merchandise which will be distributed to all the fans.

SRK’s birthday is not just about fun but also about taking up social initiatives. Many fan clubs have also organized charities. A special fan club has decided to adopt 14 villages in Maharashtra Dhodhani, Maldunge, Tadpatti, Satichi Wadi, Waghachi Wadi, Dehrang, Dhamani, Tawar Wadi, Mothi Dhamani, Gadheshwar, Hausachi wadi, Kelichi wadi, Konduchi and Kumbhtekadi. A mega health check-up camp is also organised in Maldunge.

Moreover, free consultation, diabetic and HBA1c test, ECG, X-Ray, medicines, blood tests and BMD test has also been organized for tomorrow by his fan clubs.

PNN