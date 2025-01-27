New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that his upcoming film King will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film will mark the duo’s reunion after 2023’s spy action movie Pathaan.

There were reports that Sujoy Ghosh, who was previously attached to direct King, was no longer attached with the project.

Shah Rukh made the revelation at the Global Village event in Dubai Sunday.

In a video shared by one of the actor’s fan clubs on X, the 59-year-old actor said he is currently working on King.

“I’m shooting it in Mumbai now, when I go back… My director Siddharth Anand is very sweet. He made ‘Pathaan’. I can assure you, the film will entertain you a lot, and you will have a lot of fun,” he added.

King is also set to feature Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Shah Rukh, who will turn 60 in November, quipped how he looked young but age was slowly catching up.

“I am turning 60 this year, but I look like 30. I just want to tell you, ‘Main kuch cheezein bhool jaata hoon yaar (I forget a few things)” he said.

The actor returned to the big screen in 2023 with Pathaan after a hiatus of almost five years. The same year, he starred in Jawan and Dunki.