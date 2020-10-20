Mumbai: The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don has completed 14 years on Tuesday. Recalling directing the film, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and tweaked the film’s famous dialogue: “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin namumkin haii”.

“Don ko yaad rakhne ki zaroorat nahin kyon ki Don ko bhool jaana namumkin hai. #14YearsOfDon,” he wrote.

Released in 2006, “Don: The Chase Begins” was a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Don” (1978). The SRK film was a hit and the franchise continued with a sequel in 2011.

“Don” 2006 also starred Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal and Isha Koppikar.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani wrote: “It’s #14YearsOfDon already, and I can still remember every day of shoot so vividly. What beautiful memories! A big virtual hug and lots of love & light to a kickass team who made this movie etched in ours and audiences’ hearts forever.”

On the 14th anniversary of “Don”, fans have been seen demanding the makers to make a third part.

“We want ‘Don 3’,” a user tweeted.

“Please do come up with the third part,” another one wrote.