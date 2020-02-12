Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan and Meenakshi Seshadri-starrer Shahenshah was released 32 years ago today. It was directed by Tinnu Anand. This film is counted among the big hits of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It was the second highest grossing film of 1988.

One of the dialogues in the film which still resonates in the collective memory of the Big B’s fans — Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai aur naam hai shehensha. The film’s casting started from iconic Amrish Puri to Kader Khan, Aruna Irani and Pran.

Amitabh Bachchan – Vijay

The biggest reason for the film being a super duper hit was Amitabh’s acting. And even today people call Big B as the Shahenshah of Hindi film industry. Amitabh played the role of Inspector Vijay Srivastava in Shahenshah in the film.

Meenakshi Seshadri- Shalu

Meenakshi Seshadri is one of the superhit actresses of the 90s. He earned a lot of fame due to her acting, dance and beauty, but this film made her listed among the top actresses. Meenakshi was seen in the role of Shalu in this film. While at the peak of success, Meenakshi suddenly faded into oblivion from the film industry. Meenakshi is now 56 years old and is spending her life away from the silver screen.

Amrish Puri – JK Verma

In the film Shahenshah, Amrish Puri played the character of JK Verma, who was the king of crime kingdom. Amrish Puri used to get indulged in cult characters in such a way that he would outshine the hero. Even the audience got excited by the sight of Amrish Puri. Of course, Amrish Puri is not among us today but the characters he played on screen keep him securely in the collective memory of audience.

Pran – Aslam Khan

Pran Krishna Sikand was one who never in his entire film career used to change his look often. Pran was seen in an inspector’s character in this film. He played Amitabh Bachchan’s father who nurtured him.