Mumbai: The Shahid Kapoor blockbuster “Kabir Singh” was released June 21 last year. On the eve of the films turning one, producer Murad Khetani has revealed that rediscovering and recreating a story without losing the soul of the original was the biggest challenge they faced while making the film.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, “Kabir Singh” is a remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster “Arjun Reddy”.

“The challenge was to rediscover and recreate the magic without losing the soul of the original film. By the time the film was made I was certain this film would touch the hearts of the audience so you can say somewhere I knew it would be a successful film, that said, the kind of love the audience gave this film was overwhelming to say the least,” Khetani said.

“Kabir Singh” is primarily remembered for its music. The film had a soundtrack composed by multiple composers and its songs such as “Bekhayali” and “Tujhe kitna pyaar karne lage hum” still resonate with fans.

“I always knew the music was the heart of this film and will mark the progression of the character which is why we went for an original album where each song was chosen diligently keeping in mind how the protagonist was feeling in that moment. That is why I feel it struck a chord with the audience and is still loved,” said Khetani.

“Kabir Singh” also featured Kiara Advani and Nikita Dutta. Despite its success, the film was heavily criticised by sections of society who felt it glorified misogyny and toxic masculinity.