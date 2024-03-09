Mumbai: Supernatural thriller Shaitaan has earned Rs 15.21 crore in net box office collections (NBOC) on the opening day, the makers said Saturday.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan stars Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan. Described as a gripping tale with elements of black magic, the film released on Friday.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, the movie is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

“The Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan starrer, Shaitaan is poised to make milestones with its much-talked-about supernatural thriller tale, wreaking havoc at the box office. The makers have announced a whopping Rs.15.21 crores NBOC on its opening day,” according to a press note issued by the makers.

Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.