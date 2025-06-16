Los Angeles: Grammy-winning Colombian singer Shakira has opened up about the harsh realities of being an immigrant in the United States, saying it often feels like ‘living in fear’ amid rising socio-political tensions.

In a new interview with BBC, the Colombia-hailing pop star alluded to President Donald Trump‘s attitude toward immigrants, which were among the key tenets of his administration that protested nationwide yesterday as thousands marched in cities from Los Angeles to Austin in the “No Kings” rallies, reports deadline.com.

Asked how it feels to be an immigrant living in America today, the four-time Grammy winner responded, “It means living in constant fear, and it’s painful to see.”

She continued, “Now, more than ever, we have to remain united. Now, more than ever, we have to raise our voices and make it very clear that a country can change its immigration policies, but the treatment of all people must always be humane.”

Elsewhere in the interview, speaking to her own immigration experience to the US at the age of 19, she said she was “like many other Colombian immigrants who come to this country looking for a better future.”

In February, as she took the Grammys stage to accept her award in Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, the “TQG” singer took the opportunity to express solidarity with the immigrant community.

She said, “I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you.”

Shakira is referred to as the “Queen of Latin Music”. She has had a significant impact on the musical landscape of Latin America and has been credited with popularising Hispanophone music on a global level.

She is the recipient of various honours; she has won four Grammy Awards and fifteen Latin Grammy Awards, including three Song of the Year wins.

IANS