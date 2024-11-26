Chennai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das was hospitalised here earlier in the day with a minor health issue. The Central Bank said that “there is no cause for concern”.

According to the RBI, Das “experienced acidity” and was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in the state capital.

“Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation,” said an RBI spokesperson.

“He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern,” the spokesperson added, assuring that his condition is stable.

Apollo Hospital was yet to issue the latest health update on Das.

Last week, Das said that the Indian economy is strong enough to handle any adverse fallout from global events. “Today, the growth of the Indian economy presents a picture of stability and strength,” Das said while addressing an event at the launch of the Kochi International Foundation here.

The country’s external sector is also strong and the current account deficit (CAD) has remained within manageable limits as it presently stands at 1.1 per cent of GDP. Earlier, in 2010 and 2011, it was in the range of six to seven per cent, he added.

The central bank chief also pointed out that India has one of the largest foreign exchange reserves in the world at about $675 billion. He further stated that the country’s inflation was expected to be moderate despite periodic humps.

India’s inflation rose to 6.2 per cent in October from 5.5 per cent in September because of food inflation, he said.

Referring to inflation as an elephant in the room, Das remarked: “Now the elephant has gone out of the room for a walk, then it will go back to the forest.”