Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will undergo surgery at a hospital here soon. The NCP chief was hospitalised Sunday after complaining of acute stomach pain. It was diagnosed that Sharad Pawar has gall bladder issue, Nawab Malik, a minister of his party in the Maharashtra government said here Monday.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen since Sunday evening. He was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder,” Malik tweeted.

“He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital March 31 again and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all programmes stand cancelled until further notice,” the minister added. It should be stated here that Pawar was scheduled to travel to Kolkata to campaign for Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Pawar, who had a medical check-up at a private hospital after complaining of abdominal pain on Sunday, returned to his residence Monday afternoon in south Mumbai.

The development comes amid speculation that Pawar (80) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a top industrialist’s residence Saturday in Ahmedabad. At a press conference Sunday in New Delhi, Shah parried a query on the purported meeting. He said everything cannot be made public.

Malik, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress, had said no such meeting took place. He added that there is an attempt to create confusion by spreading such rumours.