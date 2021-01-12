Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar welcomed Tuesday the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the implementation of the Centre’s three controversial new farm laws. Sharad Pawar said it will be a ‘big relief’ for farmers. The former Union Agriculture Minister also expressed hope that a concrete dialogue will now be initiated between the Centre and farmers. However, asserted that the farmers’ interests must be kept in mind.

Last month, Pawar met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought a repeal of the three farm laws.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil said the Centre should repeal the laws. The party’s national spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik described the SC’s order as a step in the right direction to get justice for farmers.

The SC stayed Tuesday the implementation of three new farm laws till further orders. It decided to set up a four- member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers’ unions protesting at Delhi borders.

“A welcome decision taken by the Apex Court of India to put on hold the implementation of three farm bills and set up a four member committee to resolve the issues,” Pawar tweeted.

“It is a big relief for farmers and I hope that a concrete dialogue between Central government and farmers will be initiated now, keeping the famers interests and well being in mind,” he said in another tweet.

Malik said the stay on implementation of the laws is a ‘welcome and positive step in the right direction to get justice for farmers’. “Central Government must now stop their rigid ways of functioning, accept their mistake and rectify it,” he said in a post on Twitter.