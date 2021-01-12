New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce the much awaited orders Tuesday on various issues related to the new farm laws and the farmers’ longstanding protest at Delhi’s Singhu borders. It may also take a call on setting up of a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) to find ways to resolve the impasse.

The committee comprised of H S Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi, Ashok Gulati and Anil Dhanwant. The four-panel committee was formed to hear farmers’ grievances against farm laws.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, claiming membership of 30 lakh farmers across the country, told the SC that it is in favour of SC setting up a committee to evaluate which provisions of the three farm laws are needed to be tweaked. The SC had also issued a notice on Delhi Police application seeking to restrain farmers from entering Delhi to hold tractor rally on Republic Day.

(more details awaited)

PNN/Agencies