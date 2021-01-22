Mumbai: It was a debut over two years after his actual debut. Fast bowler Shardul Thakur has said he took a quantum leap from being just a fast bowler to a bowling all-rounder. Shardul Thakur’s impactful show came in India’s epoch-making Brisbane Test triumph over Australia. He scored 67 runs in the first innings to emerge India’s top scorer. He also took seven wickets in the game (3 in the first and 4 in the second). Shardul’s original Test debut was in 2018. However, it lasted just 10 balls due to injury.

“Yes, I can be called a bowling all-rounder. I have that ability to bat. Even in future, whenever I get my opportunity to bat, I am going to contribute useful runs to the team’s total,” Shardul said. Incidentally, it should be stated that Shardul has seven first class 50s under his belt.

It could have been more momentous at Brisbane with a five-wicket haul. However, Shardul has no regrets on missing out on that as he can’t feel happy enough for fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj, who actually got one.

“No, I don’t regret on missing a fifer in the second innings. I mean, it would have been okay if I had taken a fifer. But I am really happy for Siraj. I really wished that he should get five wickets, because he was going through a lot of hard time,” Shardul informed.

“This was an emotional series for him. He (Siraj) lost his father recently and he mentioned that how his father wanted to him to play cricket. Even though he is not present here in this world, he is watching him from the heavens. He would have been really happy seeing Siraj take five wickets.

“So, when I took that catch, I was really, really (happy). I was like, thank god Siraj got five wickets,” added Thakur.

The 29-year-old Shardul was extremely pleased with his own performance. He said it was special because it came amid tough circumstances and against a strong opposition.

“…It is not easy to play against Australia in Brisbane, everyone knows their record there. They hadn’t lost a Test match (since) 1988 until this one when we beat them,” he pointed out. “So, to have performed in this game taking seven wickets and also scoring a fifty and being able to majorly contribute in the team’s victory, it really makes me happy,” added the right-arm speedster.

Shardul also said that in future he would like to be known as a bolwing all-rounder. “Yes, bowling will certainly be on the top of the priority chart, but then I work on my batting also. To me both aspects are equally important as I can contribute to the team cause,” he signed off.