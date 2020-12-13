New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Sunday joined the protest staged by his party colleagues from Punjab at Jantar Mantar in demanding the withdrawal of the new farm laws and holding the Winter Session of Parliament.

Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “Joined my Parliament colleagues @JasbirGillKSMP & @GurjeetSAujla in their dharna to support the farmers’ protests & demand a WinterSession of Parliament to discuss the issue. GoI’s stubborn refusal to consult stakeholders before taking decisions is self-defeating.”

Tharoor said, “The MPs are saying that the Centre settle the matter with the farmers’ unions and call the winter session of Parliament”.

The protest by the Punjab Congress MPs at the Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi was joined by many party MLAs and leaders.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa said: “We will sit here till farmers protest against the new farm laws. The government should withdraw the new farm laws enacted and look into their demands and resolve the matter.”

The Punjab Congress MPs have been sitting on the dharna at Jantar Mantar since December 7.

Gurjit Singh Aujla said: “The Punjab Congress is with farmers from day one and it is our responsibility to support the farmers… the protest will continue till the government takes back its decisions.”

The MPs are also demanding the Winter Session of Parliament, which they claimed the government was deliberately trying to delay.

After getting no positive signal from the Central government about rolling back the three contentious farm laws enacted in September, farmers protesting on the national capital’s different borders on Saturday announced their plan to expand the demonstrations to a ‘pan-India’ level, appealing all sections of society, including girls and women, to join them.

The three laws are — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

IANS