Mumbai: A special court here denied Friday temporary bail to Sanjeev Khanna. He is an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. Sanjeev Khanna had sought relief citing the risk of contracting coronavirus in Arthur Road Jail. He was arrested in August 2015 for his involvement in Sheena’s killing. Since then Khanna has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Plea turned down

The accused’s interim bail plea Wednesday was rejected Friday by special CBI judge JC Jagdale. “Undoubtedly, some of the inmates of Arthur Road Jail have been affected by COVID-19. At present however, the situation is far better,” said the judge.

According to the prison authorities, 181 COVID-19 cases have been detected in the jail so far. However, 151 patients had recovered and only 30 were undergoing treatment. The judge also pointed out that no one had died of the deadly infection at Arthur Road Jail. He indicated that the recovery rate there was better than other parts of this city. The judge also noted that Khanna had tested negative for the infection.

‘Bandra more dangerous’

The accused, a resident of Kolkata, had told the court that he would stay with a relative in suburban Bandra if he gets bail. It went against him.

The judge observed that the number of COVID-19 cases in Bandra was increasing at an ‘alarming rate’ with each passing day. All precautionary measures were being taken in the jail. Adequate medical facilities are also available inside the prison, Justice Jagdale said. Then he scrapped Khanna’s plea.

Criminal act

Sheena (24) was allegedly strangled in a car by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and Khanna. The incident took place in April 2012. Her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who was later arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy, is currently out on bail.