Islamabad: Pakistan is committed to expanding its economic ties with Saudi Arabia, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting with the kingdom’s finance minister.

Saudi Minister of Finance, Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, who was on a one-day visit to Pakistan, met Prime Minister Sharif Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister emphasised Pakistan’s strong commitment to expanding its cooperation with the Kingdom in all spheres, particularly in trade, investment, and economic development, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The visit came just a day before the crucial peace talks between Iran and the US in the capital.

The people and government of Pakistan had always stood shoulder to shoulder with their Saudi brothers and sisters at all times, Sharif said

This was an abiding bond between both countries that had grown stronger under the patronage of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salmaan, he added.

Recalling his recent telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince, the prime minister expressed his gratitude for the Crown Prince’s affection for Pakistan.

Sharif also acknowledged the Kingdom’s longstanding economic and financial support to Pakistan over the years, which had played a vital role in Pakistan’s economic stability.

He also conveyed regards to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudi Finance Minister thanked the Prime Minister and reaffirmed the resolve of the Kingdom to further strengthen the longstanding, deep-rooted fraternal bonds with Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister’s visit is seen as symbolising Saudi Arabia’s support for the economic difficulties of the country.