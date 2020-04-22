Deogarh: With the Odisha government having withdrawn some lockdown restrictions from some sectors including fish farming, some self help groups (SHGs) of Tileibani and Barkote blocks in this district have started selling fish.

“The lockdown restrictions in the wake of coronavirus had been hitting us hard. Our source of income had dried up. We were left with no money. Thankfully, realizing the importance of life and livelihood, the government has withdrawn the lockdown restrictions from fish farming. Now we are able to sell fish in nearby areas and our financial crisis has been solved,” maintained some members of Maa Saraswati SHG of Tirib village of Badachhapal gram panchayat under Tileibani block.

The Maa Saraswati SHG and Maa Binapani SHG of Similinali village of Kaunsibahal gram panchayat under Barkote block had carried out fish farming in ponds in their respective areas. Now the fish have grown up to the required size for their marketing.

Until recently they were a worried lot thinking about what they should do with their fish. But the relaxation provided them a huge relief.

They have started selling fish from Sunday on the embankment itself. So far Maa Saraswati SHG has sold one quintal and 60 kilograms of fish. Similarly, Maa Binapani SHG has since sold 70 kilograms of fish.

Another SHG named Maa Mahamaayee SHG of Gunduriposhi under Tileibani block has so far sold one quintal of fish.

“The lockdown had snatched away our source of earning. At a time when we nearly exhausted our savings, the government lifted the restrictions from fish farming which has saved us,” observed some members of Maa Mahamaayee SHG.

“While selling fish we ensure all of us wear masks and maintain social distancing. Similarly, we ask our customers to come wearing masks and queue up while maintaining social distancing,” observed some of the members of Maa Binapani SHG.

PNN