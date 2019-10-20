On the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to wish his wife Aesha Dhawan and all other married couples. The star cricketer wrote a lovely tweet for his wife who lives in Australia with their three children.

“Happy #KarwaChauth my love, you are far but still always close to me. Cannot wait to see you soon. love u lots #AeshaDhawan. Wishing all other married couples as well. May God bless you all with a peaceful long life together,” Dhawan tweet read.

Dhawan last played for India during the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. The opener played a key role in the second T20I which India won by quite comfortably by seven wickets in Mohali.

Dhawan had scored 40 runs off 31 balls in the match which helped India chase down the 150-run target set by South Africa.

Dhawan is not part of the ongoing Test series against South Africa but is expected to play in the upcoming three-match T20I series at home against Bangladesh.