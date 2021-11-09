Businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, recently made his first public appearance after receiving bail in September. Sharing lovey-dovey pictures with him, Shilpa Shetty mentioned that it was a family trip to Himachal.

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram stories Monday, to share a few photographs of her from Himachal Pradesh. She mentioned it to be a family trip. In the light of it, Raj Kundra was snapped visiting a temple as the husband and wife twinned in yellow for their spiritual outing.

The pictures of the businessman’s first appearance after the controversial arrest are now going viral on all social media platforms.

Worth mentioning, Raj Kundra was arrested in alleged film production and distribution of adult contents in July this year. Earlier this month he also deleted his social media accounts and since then has been keeping a low profile.