Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child — a daughter through surrogacy, sources said.

They have named her Samisha Shetty Kundra.

A thrilled Shilpa said that Samisha was born February 15 and tagged her little angel as ‘Junior SSK’.

“Samisha Shetty Kundra… Born :15th February 2020 … Junior SSK in the house…. ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’ and ‘Misha’ is Russian stands for ‘someone like God’…

“You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family,” Shilpa wrote alongside a glimpse Samisha on social media.

Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.

On professional front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.