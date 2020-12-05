Mumbai: Apart from acting in films, many Hindi film industry stars are also in the news due to their businesses.

Actress Shilpa Shetty is also one of them. Shilpa is set to open her new restaurant in Mumbai. The actress shared it on social media tagging the location as Bastian Worli.

Shilpa wrote: “And it’s ready.” With a hashtag, she added: “#ComingSoon.”

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra are currently trying out the new menus at the restaurant, for which they had invited Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh last night.

Shilpa shared her pictures on Instagram account with Genelia, Ritesh and husband Raj. However, Shilpa, in her black cut-out top and leather pants, stole some of the limelight.

On professional font, Shilpa was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. Shilpa and Raj are parents to son Viaan and daughter Samisha.