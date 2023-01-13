Mumbai: ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ star Shilpa Shinde has joined the star cast of Sony SAB’s popular show ‘Maddam Sir’.

The ‘Bigg Boss’ star will play the role of Naina Mathur, a cop with her heart in the right place. Her character is described as “full of spunk” and someone who loves taking risks.

“I am very happy to return to television with a special show like Maddam Sir. The show not only entertains but also highlights the warm-hearted yet responsible, side of the police force. I think the show does an excellent job of mainlining multiple issues. I am excited to play Naina Mathur and I hope the audience will love her, her quirks, and embrace her for who she is,” Shinde said in a statement.

The actor said playing a cop has always been on her bucket list.

“Women officers are truly remarkable and deserve utmost respect. Getting the chance to play a cop as a woman is very exciting and I can only hope I will do justice to the role,” the actor added.

Her character and the show’s lead Gulki Joshi’s Haseena Malik are academy friends who share an interesting camaraderie.

“They are opposite ends of the same stick and they bringout the best in each other in ways one wouldn’t expect. I’m sure the audience will give Naina as much love as they’ve given the show and hope she lives up to her mischief,” Shinde added.

‘Maddam Sir’ airs on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 10.00pm.