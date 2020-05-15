Mumbai: Actor Shiney Ahuja won the Filmfare Award for Male Best Debut for his debut film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2003. There was a time when Shiney was counted in the list of big actors.

He acted in a number of hit films like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Life in a Metro and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Shiney was last seen in the 2015 movie Welcome Back. Shiney’s career was ruined overnight after his name popped up in a case.

Shiney was born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand to Col. Suraj Prakash Ahuja, an officer of the Indian Army, and his wife Seema Ahuja. He has an elder sister who is settled in Texas.

Shiney impressed audiences by delivering a number of hit films. Shiney lost all his stardom after being named in one case, after which neither he received films nor was he asked by anyone in the industry.

In 2009, Shiney was accused of raping a woman working as his maid. At that time, this case spread like wildfire across the country. Shiney was sentenced to seven years in the case, although he was released on bail in 2011.

Shiney’s career was ruined after this incident. Director Anees Bazmee signed him in his 2015 film Welcome Back, but he failed to impress the audience. After this, Shiney did not appear in any film again.