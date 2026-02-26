New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday sent five Youth Congress workers arrested in connection with the protest during the India AI Impact Summit to three days’ police custody.

The Patiala House Court sent the accused – Saurabh, Arbaaz, Siddharth, Ajay and Raja Gurjar – to police custody and directed that they be produced before the court again on March 1.

Among the five accused, Saurabh, Arbaaz and Siddharth were recently brought to Delhi after being arrested from Himachal Pradesh, while Ajay and Raja Gurjar had already been in custody in connection with the case.

Earlier, a 24-hour-long standoff had erupted between the Delhi Police and the Himachal Pradesh Police after a Delhi Police team detained three Youth Congress activists from Rohru in Shimla district.

The Himachal Police had registered a kidnapping case against the Delhi Police personnel and temporarily detained them near the Shoghi border before granting transit remand through a local court.

The three accused – Saurabh, Arbaaz and Siddharth – were later brought to the national capital after legal formalities.

Delhi Police has maintained that none of the three is a resident of Himachal Pradesh and that they had allegedly gone into hiding after the protest.Of the three arrested accused, two were present at the protest, while one was allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

The court had remanded four Youth Congress members to five days of police custody following their arrest during the protest at the high-profile summit.

Subsequently, on February 24, the court remanded Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib to four days of police custody after his arrest in connection with the incident.

According to the police, Chib did not cooperate during questioning and failed to disclose details about the absconding co-accused and the source of printing the T-shirts used during the protest.

The protest has triggered a political row, with the Bharatiya Janata Party criticising the incident as an attempt to tarnish India’s global image, while the Congress party has maintained that it was a peaceful demonstration highlighting concerns of the youth.