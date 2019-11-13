New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah said Wednesday that the Shiv Sena’s demands, including sharing the chief minister’s post, were ‘unacceptable’ to his party. Amit Shah also rejected the opposition’s criticism of President’s rule in Maharashtra as ‘outright politics’ to gain public sympathy.

In his first comments on the political crisis in Maharashtra the BJP president, said he was not in favour of mid-term elections in the state and noted that all parties have six months to stake claim to form government if they manage a majority.

In his statement and tweets, Amit Shah rejected Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s claim that the BJP had agreed to share the CM’s post with the ally. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi many times and he ‘at least 100 times’ had said in public during the Assembly elections campaign that Devendra Fadnavis will again head the government if the saffron alliance gets a majority.

“We got people’s mandate but now our ally has made demands which are unacceptable to us,” stated Shah. He, however, in the statement did not touch on the details of the agreement between the two allies of 30 years, saying it is not the values of the BJP to bring to public what has been discussed in private.

Shah accused the opposition of doing ‘outright politics’ over the Centre’s decision to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra, and asserted that if there was any party which has ‘suffered’ it is the BJP as it has lost its caretaker government headed by Fadnavis.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gave the parties 18 days to stake claim for forming government and then invited them as well but, Shah said in a series of tweets, none of them could prove a majority.

“Even today if any party has a majority, then it may meet the governor to stake claim,” Shah said. “The opposition’s reaction to President’s rule in Maharashtra is outright politics. The honourable governor has never compromised with constitutional norms,” asserted the Union Home Minister.

