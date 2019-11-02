Palalhada: Shocked by the death of his elder brother, a man of Siding village under Palalahada sub-division in Angul district, passed away within hours.

The deceased’s elder brother was identified as Deepak Prasad while the younger brother was identified as Trimul Prasad Pal.

Report said, Deepak, who suffered from cancer, was admitted to Cuttack’s SCB where he breathed his last Friday evening. When Deepak’s body arrived at his native place, unable to bear the trauma, younger brother Trimul became unconscious.

Though he was immediately admitted to Palalahada hospital, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

A pall of gloom descended on the village as two members of a family passed away within hours.