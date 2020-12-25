Bareilly (UP): A 17-year-old boy, student of Class 11, allegedly shot himself dead here in Subhash Nagar locality after his father, a railway technician, scolded him for missing an online exam.

The boy locked himself inside the storeroom of his house and shot himself dead with a country-made pistol, police said.

The police said they are trying to find the source from where the boy got the country made weapon.

Subhash Nagar SHO, Suneel Kumar, said: “The storeroom was locked from inside when the incident took place. It is a case of suicide. The father said that the boy was upset after he scolded him for not appearing in an exam.”

“We are, however, further investigating the case. We will soon find out the source from where the boy got the pistol. An FIR has not been registered in this connection because the family said they do not want any action in the matter,” Kumar said.

IANS