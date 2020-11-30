Kendrapara: Police arrested an 87-year-old man Monday on charge of allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl at Bandhasahi village under Aul police limits in Kendrapara district.

According to a source, the minor girl’s mother lodged an FIR at Aul police station November 28 against octogenarian Sunakar Patra for allegedly raping her daughter. The old man is a shopkeeper in the same village and he forcibly took her minor daughter inside his shop November 23, the girl’s mother alleged.

The accused detained her for a long time and allegedly raped her.

The mother reached the spot searching for her daughter when the girl did not return home for a long time. She found the girl lying unconscious in front of Patra’s shop. Later, the woman noticed injury marks on her daughter’s private parts.

The upset mother enquired the shopkeeper about it. Even as he remained silent, his son threatened her of dire consequences. Patra’s son warned the woman not to disclose the matter before anyone.

Aul police has registered a case in this connection and launched a detailed probe. Swinging to action, police arrested the old man. Both the accused shopkeeper Patra and minor girl will be sent to hospital for medical examination, police officer Pradosh Patnaik said.

PNN