Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in a drunken state in a village under Khaga Kotwali police circle in Fatehpur district.

The girl was allegedly raped by her father who was sleeping alongside him.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO) Khaga, Gayadutt Mishra said that the elder brother of the accused, who had rushed to the spot on hearing the cries of the victim, lodged a case against the accused who was arrested on Tuesday.

The victim has been sent for medical examination, the police officer said. The girl’s mother had died a few years ago.