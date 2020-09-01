Koraput: The bodies of three minor girls were found floating in a pond at Debaganj village in Koraput district, Tuesday. The identities of the deceased girls were not known immediately. However, due to the heart-wrenching incident a pall of gloom descended in the locality.

Sources said, family members of the three girls had filed missing complaint at Nandapur police station Monday night. In the complaint it had been mentioned that the three had gone out for plucking guava at an orchard. Notably, the three minor girls were in the same age group and were studying in the same class.

Tuesday morning some women who were going to have a bath spotted footwear floating in the pond and informed the fire personnel regarding the matter.

On being informed family members of the three girls and fire personnel reached the village and recovered the bodies.

Even though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police said the incident may be one of drowning. However, keeping all angles in mind, police have started a probe into the death of the three minors.

