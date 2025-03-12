People sell grains, vegetables, houses, carriages, horses, and even their children for money. But have you ever heard of someone selling their virginity?

This is true. A young woman named Laura auctioned off her virginity to a Hollywood star. She invited bids and ultimately sold it for Rs 18 crore.

The auction was hosted on an escort agency’s platform and attracted interest from powerful figures, including politicians, business tycoons, and celebrities. In the end, a Hollywood star placed the winning bid.

Despite receiving a life-changing sum and sharing the experience with a famous actor, Laura explained that her decision to sign up with the escort agency Cinderella Escorts was purely practical. “Whoever I lost it to wouldn’t have been my forever partner anyway,“ she said.

After selling her virginity, 22-year-old Laura, a student from Manchester, UK, reportedly stated that she did it to enjoy a luxurious life and have fun.

According to reports, the buyer is a leading Hollywood star, with whom Laura will now have her first sexual experience. She justified her decision by saying, “Most girls lose their virginity without getting anything in return—at least I have secured my future.“

Coming from a religious family, Laura admitted that despite her conservative upbringing, she has no regrets about her choice. She viewed it as a financial opportunity rather than a moral dilemma.